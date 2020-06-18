Marijuana Company Of America (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Marijuana Company Of America (OTCMKTS:MCOA) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marijuana Company Of America earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MCOA remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,316,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,350. Marijuana Company Of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
About Marijuana Company Of America
