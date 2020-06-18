MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Raised to $23.50

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $23.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

HZO traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. 20,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,533. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $458.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $40,541.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 204,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,570 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $3,518,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

