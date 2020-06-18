Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Markel by 137.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Archon Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 10.3% in the first quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth about $378,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKL traded up $4.26 on Thursday, reaching $952.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,405. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $895.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,054.61.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,029.00.

In related news, Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

