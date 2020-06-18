Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

MCD stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.72. 143,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,379. The company has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.97.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

