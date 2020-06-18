Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCD. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

MCD traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.47. 1,584,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,379. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.97. The company has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

