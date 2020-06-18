McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $231.58

McKay Securities plc (LON:MCKS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $231.58 and traded as low as $202.00. McKay Securities shares last traded at $204.50, with a volume of 2,139 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.67) target price on shares of McKay Securities in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.67) target price on shares of McKay Securities in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $194.18 million and a PE ratio of 16.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 231.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 2.1%. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

About McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

