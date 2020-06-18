Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $6.50 to $8.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mechel PAO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.

NYSE MTL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,682. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Mechel PAO has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Mechel PAO by 317.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 268,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 204,215 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mechel PAO by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 54,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mechel PAO by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 44,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

