Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.60

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $6.55. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 74,965 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $110.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

