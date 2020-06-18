Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,270 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $15,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,258,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,744,000 after purchasing an additional 532,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,581,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,810,000 after acquiring an additional 612,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588,902 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,310,000 after acquiring an additional 428,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.63. 128,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,507. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

