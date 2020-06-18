Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $780.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $780.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $9.71 on Friday, reaching $926.02. 403,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,115. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $967.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $795.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.38. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at about $981,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

