Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) Insider Sells A$83,250.00 in Stock

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) insider Simon Finnis sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08), for a total transaction of A$83,250.00 ($59,042.55).

Shares of Metro Mining stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting A$0.10 ($0.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,669 shares. The stock has a market cap of $136.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Metro Mining Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.08 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of A$0.17 ($0.12).

Get Metro Mining alerts:

About Metro Mining

Metro Mining Limited operates as an exploration and mining company in Australia. The company explores for coal and bauxite. Its flagship project is the Bauxite Hills Mine project covering approximately 1,900 square kilometers of exploration tenements located to the north of Weipa on Western Cape York.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.