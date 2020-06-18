Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) Insider Sells A$83,250.00 in Stock

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) insider Simon Finnis sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08), for a total transaction of A$83,250.00 ($59,042.55).
Shares of Metro Mining stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting A$0.10 ($0.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,669 shares. The stock has a market cap of $136.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Metro Mining Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.08 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of A$0.17 ($0.12).
About Metro Mining
