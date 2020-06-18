Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 33,448 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.33% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $54,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.03, for a total value of $804,273.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,017.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $781.36. 39,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,446. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $756.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

