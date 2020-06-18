MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Gap Down to $2.58

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.58. MFA FINL INC/SH shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 1,003,875 shares trading hands.

MFA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($2.16). The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter. MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 105.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,693,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 350,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,219 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 466,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 246,273 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

