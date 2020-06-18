Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC Purchases New Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Liberty Media Formula One Series C accounts for approximately 0.2% of Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 80.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 242,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 108,419 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter valued at $5,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 68,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

