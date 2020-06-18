Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC Takes $7.95 Million Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,946,000. Anthem accounts for 3.9% of Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 270,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $21,545,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 18.7% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.20.

ANTM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.70. The stock had a trading volume of 69,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,206. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

