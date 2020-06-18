Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $1.21

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.21. Microvision shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 362,127 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MVIS shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Microvision to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $172.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 3.14.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microvision stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 560,783 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 2.32% of Microvision worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microvision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

