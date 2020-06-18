Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a growth of 129.1% from the May 31st total of 111,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Millicom International Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. New Street Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,102. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.50). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

