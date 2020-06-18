Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -3.53

News headlines about Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mimecast earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Mimecast stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,088.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,703 shares in the company, valued at $363,611.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,029 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

