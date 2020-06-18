Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mirati Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MRTX stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.14. 10,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,837. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.48. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. The company’s revenue was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

In other news, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,500,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,535,966 shares in the company, valued at $174,981,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,334 shares of company stock worth $49,908,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

