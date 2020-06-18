Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.92

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.92 and traded as low as $10.51. Monadelphous Group shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 227,561 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is A$13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51.

In other Monadelphous Group news, insider Christopher Michelmore bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.42 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of A$94,170.00 ($66,787.23).

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance & Industrial Services divisions. The company offers large-scale multidisciplinary project management and construction services, including construction management and execution; civil and electrical construction packages; turnkey design and construction; structural steel, tankage, mechanical works, and process equipment and piping fabrication and installation; fabrication and procurement; modularization and off-site pre-assembly; plant commissioning; demolition and remediation works; and offshore construction of plant and infrastructure.

