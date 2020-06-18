Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.15

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as low as $5.58. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 144,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

