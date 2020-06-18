Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 230.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 873,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 609,747 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $27,197,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 830,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 89,266 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,559,904. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

