Morgan Stanley Trims ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Target Price to $27.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OKE. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ONEOK from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,894. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after buying an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,006,000 after buying an additional 1,344,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,243,000 after buying an additional 83,197 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ONEOK by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,173,000 after purchasing an additional 393,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,719,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

