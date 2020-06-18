Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Gap Down to $0.91

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.91. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 223,241 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on NBRV shares. Wedbush lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.43.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.67% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 33,687 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

