Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Gap Down to $0.91

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.91. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 223,241 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on NBRV shares. Wedbush lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.
The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.43.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 33,687 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.
