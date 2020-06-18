Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.53

News coverage about Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) has been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nascent Biotech earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:NBIO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 523,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,104. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Nascent Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

