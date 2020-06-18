Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Natera earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the medical research company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.41. 14,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. Natera has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $49.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $65,301.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,475.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $178,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,291 shares of company stock worth $8,264,061. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

