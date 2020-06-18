National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FIZZ. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of National Beverage to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.64. 202,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,697. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 11.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 780.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

