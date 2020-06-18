NavCoin Market Cap Reaches $10.49 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001622 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, cfinex and LiteBit.eu. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $153,098.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000427 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001581 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045092 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,909,743 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, cfinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

