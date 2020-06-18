Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 854,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 239,890 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

