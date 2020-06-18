Netrum (NTR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Netrum has a market capitalization of $13,869.39 and $1.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000564 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.