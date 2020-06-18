NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $23.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,647. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $1,992,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $2,969,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.