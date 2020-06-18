NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $23.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,647. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $1,992,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $2,969,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.