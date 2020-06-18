NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NF Energy Saving stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,180. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. NF Energy Saving has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NF Energy Saving stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.22% of NF Energy Saving as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

