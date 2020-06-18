Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 31.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Nike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Nike by 0.7% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.79. 188,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,927,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

