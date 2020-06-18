Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $64.06

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.03, but opened at $64.06. Nikola shares last traded at $66.99, with a volume of 10,654,758 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,850,000.00. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric (BEV) and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV). It manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

