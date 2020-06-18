Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,720. The company has a market cap of $940.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.71 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,510,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,266,000. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Dalton Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

