Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Update

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 436,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,510,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $7,266,000. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,987,000. Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NIU. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ:NIU traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.00. 31,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,720. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $940.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

