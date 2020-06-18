Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Shares Sold by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC trimmed its position in Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,037,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 485,836 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC owned 1.21% of Noble worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Noble in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Noble by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 856,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 47,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Noble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 476,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Noble by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,898,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 504,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Noble by 506.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 305,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,975,996. Noble Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $94.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.30.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Noble had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 129.80%. The company had revenue of $281.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NE. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Noble from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.57.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

