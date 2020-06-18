Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Position Trimmed by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,914 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 826.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,140. Nomad Foods Ltd has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $682.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOMD. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

