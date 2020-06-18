Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.26, 3,544,327 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,739,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Barclays lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,409,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 805,042 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 872,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 124,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

