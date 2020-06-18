Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Northern Trust have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company continues to gain from strong wealth-management operations and diversified products along with implementation of the Target2-Securities strategy. Also, strong capital position and efforts to improve productivity keep Northen Trust well poised for growth. Further, improving credit quality is a tailwind. However, increasing expenses on account of investments in technology and personnel costs, keep hurting financials. Decline in loan balances puts the top line under pressure. Notably, the company has suspended share buybacks with an aim to use the capital for lending activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

Several other research firms have also commented on NTRS. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Northern Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.13.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,143. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 429.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

