Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,066 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.20. 4,857,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,362. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

