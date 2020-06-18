Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.95. 262,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,677. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

