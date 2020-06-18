Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,597,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after acquiring an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

Shares of MA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.76. 2,551,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.