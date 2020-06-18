Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,452.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,547. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,389.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,345.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

