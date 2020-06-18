Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

XOM stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.63. 19,147,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,375,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. The company has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

