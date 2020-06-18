Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.7% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. 23,918,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,023,252. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $185.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

