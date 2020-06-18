Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.86.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,149,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,837. The stock has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $99.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

