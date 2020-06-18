Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

