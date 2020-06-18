Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.06.

Several research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Novavax from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director James F. Young purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Novavax by 72.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 4.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $7,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 188,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,215. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

