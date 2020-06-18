Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $49.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NUE traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $43.52. 2,094,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,907. Nucor has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,610,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $814,430,000 after purchasing an additional 155,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nucor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,614,000 after buying an additional 667,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nucor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,968,000 after buying an additional 749,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,644,000 after buying an additional 409,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,844,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

